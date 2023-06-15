South Africa: Pitso Dumps Al Ahli After Not Getting Paid for Months

Pitso Mosimane has dumped Al Ahli Saudi and terminated his contract with the club after not getting paid for several months.

Mosimane delivered on his promise, earning promotion for Al Ahli to the Saudi Pro League which is the country's elite league; he won the Saudi Arabian First Division which is the second-tier league.

Despite fulfilling the mandate to gain promotion, Pitso Mosimane and his staff are allegedly owed months' worth of salaries. It is said that the club last paid the former Bafana Bafana coach in January.

And with Al Ahli seemingly struggling financially, SABC Sport reported that Mosimane has decided to terminate his contract with the club.

The report also stated that the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach sent a letter to Al Ahli about 15 days ago via his legal team.

Mosimane's decision comes after he revealed that his contract at the Saudi Arabian side stipulates that he will sign an extension if he promotes them to the Saudi Pro League.

However, reports indicated that the Al Ahli management doesn't want Mosimane to continue as head coach and they are already searching for a replacement.

In addition, the Jeddah club has got numerous cases against them which include unpaid salaries and transfer fees. This has led to the club being banned from signing players.

For Mosimane, reports suggested that the next phase will be to forward another letter which would state that the entire technical team needs to be paid for winning the league, promoting the team and any other owed balances, need to be completed.

The three-time CAF Champions League winning coach's termination will automatically alert Fifa. Fifa's rules state that if a player or a technical team member is not paid for two months, he or she has grounds to terminate.

Meanwhile, Mosimane's fine work has not gone unnoticed in the Saudi second tier. He bagged Coach of the Month for May.

And he had previously won the Coach of the Month accolade for the February award.

The former Al Ahly coach is now back on the job market and recently said that he would consider coming back to South Africa if the right project comes his way.

Compiled by staff writer