South Africa: Mzansi's Spelling Bee Champions Jet Off to Dubai

Meet 12-year-old Magdeline Siwela and Gugulethu Mashiloane!

The two grade 7 pupils from Nelson Ngubeni Primary School in Kwa-Guqa Extension 5, Emalahleni, will represent Mpumalanga and the country in a spelling bee competition in Dubai on 13 September.

A spelling bee is a competition in which contestants are asked to spell a broad selection of words, usually with a varying degree of difficulty.

Magdeline and Gugulethu won the English spelling bee competition held in Durban in October last year.

With 23 pupils from various schools competing, Magdeline won the title and Gugulethu came in second.

Both pupils are excellent in English, first additional language, according to their class teacher Delani Ngema, who is preparing them for the spelling bee.

"Since starting with the spelling bee, they have been performing extremely well in all subjects, particularly in English," said Ngema.

"Apart from spelling bee certificates and medals, the kids also won a number of certificates and trophies for excelling in their academics."

He said they must enjoy themselves and try to learn as many new things as they can.

"They must fly our school and the national flag high. I'm very proud of them, and I believe they will bring the trophy home," he said.

Magdeline told Scrolla.Africa she is excited and nervous at the same time.

"It is my first visit to Dubai," she said.

"My favourite subjects are English, mathematics, and science. I believe I will win this competition. I have been practising."

She said she wants to be a geologist after university.

Gugulethu said: "Words can't describe how I feel. I am so happy I will be going and representing my school and my country. I love English, mathematics, and science subjects. I want to be a neurosurgeon after I finish studying."

Pictured above: Magdeline Siwela and Gugulethu Mashiloane are going to Dubai for a spelling bee competition

Image source: Supplied