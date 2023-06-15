South Africa: Idols Winner Leads Gospel Group

Mzansi's beloved Idols SA season 18 winner, Thapelo Molomo, is celebrating his introduction into the gospel ensemble Spirit of Praise as lead singer.

At a recent live recording of the group's ninth edition at the SunBet Arena in Menlyn, Pretoria, the group welcomed new members and Molomo and fellow Idols SA star Mmatema Moremi were among them.

In 2012, Molomo joined a gospel group as a backing vocalist but he has spent the past few years honing his musical skills and he is now ready to take the lead.

After a few attempts at making a mark in the music business, he loved being part of Idols SA.

"It is the biggest stage I have ever been on," he told Scrolla.Africa.

"My journey has offered me the opportunity to learn more about performing, music and how to handle myself as an artist."

While he is open to trying out different genres, his passion lies in soul music.

He said he will stay humble and dedicated, qualities he hopes will take him everywhere.

He still works for SAPS -- he is a psychologist and does trauma counselling at a police station in North West -- but he's planning on opening his own music business.

He said his recording label, Kalawa, has been nothing but amazing.

"They understand my vision and allow me to grow as much as I possibly can," he said.

"I know people say after Idols some record labels do nothing but take advantage of the artist but I'd be lying if I said I was unhappy with them," he said.

Molomo said he's always been in love with music and he was even part of a choir when he was still in primary school.

"I was just that child who loved music and I knew that one day God would reward me for not taking the gift He gave me for granted," he said.

"My motivation might change someone's life one day and that's why I won't stop spreading positive words to the youth and younger kids."

For the ladies who were curious about his relationship status, unfortunately he is taken.

"I'm in a very beautiful relationship," he said.