South Africa: U.S.$27 Million Tender, But Parliamentary Facilities Are Neglected - South African News Briefs - June 15, 2023

MPs Express Concerns Over Neglected Parliamentary Facilities Despite R500 Million Budget

The South African government plans to spend R500 million (about U.S.$27 million) over the next five years on maintaining parliamentary villages and facilities in Cape Town, reports News24. The parliamentary villages consist of 666 residential units, with Acacia Park having 493 units, Pelican Park Village having 108 units, and Laboria Park having 65 units. These villages house MPs, sessional officials, support staff for disabled MPs, party political and parliamentary staff, and department officials on standby duties. The Tefla Group, a civil engineering company, has been appointed as the facilities management contractor. However, MPs have criticized the contractor, claiming that only reactive maintenance has been carried out and that preventative maintenance has been neglected. Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala said an independent review of the contractor needed to be explored.

Pretoria Homeowner Ordered to Repay Discovery Insurance for Fraudulent Claim

A Pretoria homeowner has been ordered by the Supreme Court of Appeal to refund Discovery insurance company over R1.64 million (about U.S.$89,000) for a fraudulent claim, reports Moneyweb. Tshamunwe Masindi had filed an insurance claim for storm damage and household contents, including emergency accommodation expenses. Discovery initially paid the claim in full but later discovered it was fraudulent. This resulted in Discovery canceling the policy retrospectively from 11 November 2016 and reclaiming the full amount it had paid out by way of compensation to Masindi. The High Court in Pretoria held that Discovery was entitled to repayment of only that portion of the claim that was tainted by the undisputed fraud. Unhappy with the decision, Discovery approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to compel Masindi to pay back every cent. The appeal court upheld Discovery's appeal, ordering that the homeowner must repay the full amount.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cape Town Struggles with Severe Storm Damage Following Heavy Rains and Strong Wind

Evacuations are continuing in Cape Town and Paarl due to severe weather conditions, reports eNCA. Heavy rains and strong winds hit the area, leading to the overflowing of the Jakkalsvlei Canal and the Lourens and Keyser Rivers. As a result, numerous roads and bridges have been damaged. Train services have been disrupted, causing difficulties for many students trying to reach school. The Weather Service has issued a warning that further rain and wind are anticipated. EWN reports that the Department of Water and Sanitation said that the downpours experienced in the Western Cape over the last few days had resulted in a significant increase in dam storage levels.

More South African news