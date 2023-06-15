Zimbabwe: Mai TT Remanded in Custody

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda has deferred sentencing popular comedienne Felistus Murata, also known as Mai TT to tomorrow pending a report from the Community Service Department.

This follows the department's indications that their records, Murata once defaulted to serve in the past.

"Your Worship, we have received new information from the Community Service Department after her vetting, that Murata was once convicted of assault and was sentenced to serve community service which she defaulted in Budiriro.

"Therefore, the State applies that she be remanded to Friday to give enough time for the Community Service Department to do its investigations," said prosecutor Ms Monalisa Magwenzi.

However, Mrs Chibanda ruled that she will deliver her sentence tomorrow afternoon with expectations that the Community Service Department would have completed its findings.