Zimbabwe: Mai Titi Sent Back to Jail - Previous Assault Charge Exposed During Community Service Vetting

Comedienne Felistas Murata better known as Mai Titi will spend her second night in custody after it emerged that there are background cases that might affect consideration for her to perform community service.

Murata was convicted for theft and fraud charges on Tuesday.

When she appeared in court Wednesday, she was sent for community service vetting where other cases were unearthed.

"New information has emerged through community service vetting with regards to her eligibility to get community service.

"They have indicated that they will need some time to investigate the new information. We ask that she be remanded to Friday to allow the department to do its investigations so that the court may be in a better position for its judgement," prosecutor Monalisa Magwenzi said.

Her lawyer Amos Masango however argued his client was successfully vetted.

"The State said she has no other convictions. I am baffled by the State's application. I propose that this matter be dealt with as it is and if there are previous conditions they can be dealt with at the appropriate time," he said.

Magwenzi added the vetting department needs time to investigate a previous charge of assault and the socialite is believed to have defaulted court in Budiriro.

"That would have a bearing on whether she qualifies for community service".

Magistrate Munashe Chibanda postponed the hearing, giving the vetting department until this Thursday saying the findings will be put into consideration.