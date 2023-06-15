South Africa: Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane Asks Court to Exclude Him From 'Malicious' SIU Fort Hare Probe

The Eastern Cape High Court is expected to rule next week on whether questions about Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane's academic record at Fort Hare University should be included in a Special Investigating Unit investigation into allegations of maladministration at the institution.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has asked the high court to exclude him from the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU's) probe into the goings-on at the beleaguered Fort Hare University, saying that it was part of a plot to politically embarrass him.

He wants the investigation stopped, pending a judicial review of the legality of the proclamation that was signed by Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022. This proclamation, Mabuyane claimed in court papers, was unconstitutional as far as it pertained to him, and should be revised and set aside.

His counsel, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, argued that the SIU had no power to investigate Mabuyane. Mabuyane emphasised that he supported the probe but not so far as to include him. He said he had offered his full cooperation to the SIU.

Mabuyane is on the SIU's radar because it is alleged that he was registered for a master's degree in Public Administration at Fort Hare University without having completed an Honours degree. Further allegations, as set out in court papers, include that his research proposal was done by postgraduate students with very little input from Mabuyane. He was later deregistered from the programme.

'Malicious plan'

Mabuyane had initially brought an interdict...