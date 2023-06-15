Rwanda: Laugh Out Loud With Rwanda's Finest - Five Must-See Shows

Rwanda's comedy scene has been on the rise, with talented comedians taking centre stage and hosting shows that keep audiences laughing nonstop.

From the Gen Z Comedy Show, which provides a platform for new talents to shine, to the upcoming Iwacu Comedy Festival Edition 1 that promises a cross-country laughter extravaganza, Rwandan comedians are continuously making their mark.

Join us as we explore the vibrant world of Rwandan comedy and discover the upcoming shows that will have you rolling with laughter.

Gen Z Comedy Show: Unearthing new talents

The Gen Z Comedy Show, organised by host Fally Merci, has been a platform for showcasing new talents and providing them with an opportunity to shine.

This special edition, taking place on Thursday, June 15, will feature renowned Burundian comedian Kigingi, along with a line-up of talented Gen Z comedians such as Muhinde, Dudu, Bareth, Admin, and musician Andy Bumuntu.

The Mundi Center at Rwandex will be filled with laughter and entertainment, with entrance fees set at Rwf5, 000 and Rwf10, 000 for regular and VIP tickets respectively.

Seka Live: A night of laughter with international comedians

Rwanda's very own stand-up comedian Arthur Nkusi is back with another edition of Seka Live. Known for bringing well-known comedians from abroad, this time is no different.

On June 25, from 6 pm at Camp Kigali, Arthur Nkusi will be joined by Daliso Chaponda, the Zambian-born Malawian stand-up comedian based in England, and Teacher Mpamire, the award-winning Ugandan stand-up comedian and content creator.

The event promises to be a hilarious night filled with laughter. Regular tickets are priced at Rwf10, 000, while VIP tickets go for Rwf15, 000.

Iwacu Comedy Festival Edition 1: A cross-country laughter extravaganza

The Iwacu Comedy Festival, organised by Zuby Comedy, is set to captivate audiences in Burundi and Rwanda. Sam Zuby, the festival organiser, assures fans of a memorable experience.

Starting on August 5 in Burundi, the festival will last an entire week.

Then, in September, it will be Rwanda's turn, with performances in Kigali, Rubavu, and Musanze. The festival spans three days, so even if you miss a day, you can still catch the remaining shows. Expect the stage to be graced by prominent comedians from Burundi, Rwanda, and Kenya, who will leave you in stitches with their hilarious performances.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Japhet's Comedy Campus Tour: Inspiring the next generation

Japhet from the Bigomba Guhinduka duo is embarking on a Comedy Campus Tour across universities in all four provinces.

With agreements in place with the hosting universities, students will have the opportunity to witness Japhet's one-man show. But that's not all - there will also be an open mic session where students can showcase their comedic talents.

Japhet's goal is to inspire and empower the new wave of talents, providing them with a platform to express their skills and potentially take their comedic journey to the next level. The first university to be visited will be announced this weekend, and all shows will commence in July.

Upcoming Diaspora Comedy Special: A night of exclusive laughter

Mark your calendars for October 29, as an exclusive show awaits you at the Diaspora Comedy Special. This event will feature performances from both Rwandan and international comedians, all coming together to support Japhet.

Get ready for a night filled with laughter, as talented comedians take the stage and showcase their comedic prowess. This is an event you won't want to miss, so save the date and prepare for an unforgettable experience.

These upcoming comedy events promise laughter, entertainment, and the opportunity to discover new talents. Whether you're a fan of stand-up comedy, eager to witness performances from renowned comedians, or interested in supporting emerging talents, there's something for everyone on Rwanda's vibrant comedy scene.