Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe Jnr At It Again! Slaps Friend's Relative for Urinating On His Car, Due in Court

15 June 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Robert Mugabe Junior, son of late former President has been hit with fresh criminal charges of assault.

In February he was dragged to court accused of malicious damage to property after he smashed his friend, Simbiso Nkatazo's vehicle.

This time, Mugabe is accused of assaulting Nkatazo's relative, Robert Karimbika.

He was served with summons this week and is expected in court for trial.

As woes mounted on him, Mugabe was issued with an arrest warrant after he failed to show up in court.

The State alleges he slapped Karimbika, accusing him of urinating on his vehicle.

Court papers show that Karimbika was instead cleaning Mugabe's vehicle, having been instructed to do so by his driver.

