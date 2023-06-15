Malawi: Illovo, Govt At Loggerheads Over Sugar Prices

15 June 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Government has ordered Illovo Sugar Limited to reduce the price of sugar in the country within seven days.

But Illovo says it is studying the ministry of Trade and Industry statement and will respond in due course.

The government order was made Saturday 11 June 2023 when Finance minister Sosten Gwengwe and Trade minister Simplex Chithyola engaged Illovo board chairman Jimmy Lipunga and Managing Director Lekani Katandula.

Government says in a press statement it expects Illovo to reduce sugar prices within seven days from today and if the company doesn't comply, government will issue more import licences to other players to help cushion the provision of the commodity.

Last week, Consumers Association of Malawi requested Malawi government to allow other players to supply sugar if Illovo doesn't reduce sugar prices saying the current prices are too exorbitant for Malawians.

But Illovo Sugar Limited says it has not committed to reduce the price of Sugar as portrayed by the Ministry of Trade through the statement issued.

In a written response, Olive Kawelama, who is the Communications and Stakeholder Relations Manager for the company, says Illovo was only requested during a meeting held on Sunday, to consider reducing the price.

"Our understanding of the discussions was that the ministry requested Illovo to consider revisiting the price of industrial sugar as a condition for the ministry to consider cancelling the licenses for the importation of sugar.

"Illovo undertook to revert to the ministry within a week and is yet to submit its response as the one week has yet to expire", says Kawelama.

She adds that the company will internally evaluate the press release issued by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, to directly respond to the ministry.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.