Malawi: Govt Building New Breed of Leaders to Deliver Results - Chakwera

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has disclosed that his administration working to build a new breed of leaders without greed in an effort to lay a foundation of strong institutions that deliver results for the benefit of Malawians.

Chakwera made the remarks during the Global Leadership Summit, which took place at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

He acknowledged that Malawians are expecting results from his government.

"Malawians are looking for are results, and I am determined to make sure that despite the many challenges Malawi faces, I lead the country towards the achievement of food security, job creation, and wealth creation. And to do that, we will continue to build a new breed of leaders without greed, so that we lay a foundation of strong institutions that deliver results for the benefit of those we serve," he said.

Chakwera stated that his three years as President had taught him that the capacity of leaders is not just the thing that separates good churches from great ones, but it is what separates the good from the great in any arena of human pursuit.

He described leadership capacity as the single determining factor in the performance of any institution.

The Malawi leader commended Global Leadership Network for organizing the symposium, stressing that it is critical in shaping leaders that Malawi needs on its journey towards an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant middle-income economy.

'And I have no doubt that this year's Global Leadership Summit will be a great catalyst for building the leadership capacity of our office bearers across the board," said Chakwera.