Malawi: Govt Withdrawal of NPC Commissioner Appointment Draws Reactions From Public

15 June 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Malawians are taking to task their government to provide reasons why it has rescinded its decision to appoint an ICT specialist as commissioner for National Planning Commission (NPC).

The government withdrew the appointment of Mayamiko Nkoloma as commissioner for NPC on Tuesday just a day after he was appointed.

This has been confirmed in a letter addressed to Nkoloma by Comptroller of Statutory Corporations Peter Simbani, who is yet to provide reasons for the dismissal.

Nkoloma, who was yet to be approved by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament, was appointed by president Lazarus Chakwera on the position effective May this year.

Social commentator Victor Chipofya Jr. while asking government to provide reasons to Malawians on the decision.

He said it shows lack of seriousness and dependence on shortcuts when doing things among authorities.

Some Malawians have taken up on various social media platforms, pressing the government to provide reasons for the withdrawal of of the appointment.

