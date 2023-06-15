Tanzania: PM - Design Guideline On PPP in Water Sector'

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has instructed the Ministry of Water to partner with stakeholders to design and implement guideline for the Public Private Partnership (PPP) in strengthening investments in the sector

He further directed the ministry continue cooperating with water sector stakeholders in order to complete all ongoing projects efficiently and on time, while considering value for money.

The Premier made the directives on Tuesday when he represented President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan at the launch of the WaterAid Country Plan (2023-2028) and the 40th anniversary of WaterAid Tanzania held in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Majaliwa said the sixth phase government led by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan recognises the contribution of the WaterAid Organisation in implementing the water sector development programme in all phases of its implementation.

He added: "Through this celebration, I would like to congratulate the WaterAid Tanzania Organisation for attaining 40 years of good work in cooperation with the government in improving the service of access to water, environmental sanitation and personal hygiene which has been able to bring great achievements."

Moreover, he thanked development stakeholders for seeing the importance of collaborating with the government to implement various projects in the country, adding that the government will continue collaborating with them and as well adhere to all agreements, guidelines and procedures in insuring that they implement more projects in cities and rural areas for the interest of Tanzanians.

On the other hand, he directed the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local governments (PO-RALG)) to allocate sufficient funds in facilitating the implementation of the Comprehensive Council Health Plans (CCHP).

"This will help in the availability of clean and safe water services, good toilets and hand washing facilities which are implemented in all education and health centers in this country," he added

For her part, the Deputy Minister for Water, Mary-Prisca Mahundi said that the estimated budget for the WaterAid Country Program (2023-2028) is 45.87 bn/- where there is an increase of 9.07 bn/- compared to the previous plan.

She said that the funds allocated in the new program will be used to improve the water sector in the areas of sustainable, integrated and safe services to bring about major changes. "Let me use this opportunity to congratulate WaterAid Tanzania for implementation of their previous plan."

The Deputy Minister thanked all development stakeholders who contribute to the successful implementation of water sector projects because their financial and professional contributions are important in developing and improving water service delivery.

Speaking earlier, the Resident Director of WaterAid Tanzania, Anna Mzinga said that in the 40 working years in the country, the organization has been able to cooperate with the government in providing water services to eight million people of which 800,000 people were provided with better toilets and 26 million people were educated about sanitation issues to their working area in 11 regions of Mainland and Zanzibar.

She said that WaterAid in collaboration with other development stakeholders will ensure that the implementation of President Dr Samia's campaign of " kumtua mama ndoo kichwani" is successful and water is available.

Speaking about the new WaterAid strategy launched today, Ms Anna said it will focus on two main areas including the achievement of sustainable, integrated and safe water, toilet and personal hygiene services in targeted geographical areas and giving priority to water, good toilets and personal hygiene in health sector to improve public health.