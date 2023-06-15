Malawi: Court Removes Injunction On Salima Sugar Board, Reinstates Newly Appointed Chair

15 June 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

The High Court has removed an injunction obtained by former Salima Sugar board chairperson stopping the newly appointed board from operating.

Justice Charlotte Wezi Malonda has removed the injunction obtained by Sheriesh Bitgiri, meaning Greenbelt Authority should now take over the running of the affairs of the company.

Recently, the Green Belt Authority (GBA) took over its mandate of overseeing the operations of the Salima Sugar Company as per agreement.

This followed the revisiting of shareholding with GBA having 49 percent shares and Salima Sugar Company having 51 percent shares.

This didn't sit well with the former Chairperson Bitgiri who sought a court injunction.

Malonda said the court arrived at its decision after the applicant failed to show that there are sufficient reasons to continue the injunction.

This therefore means Wester Kosamu is back as the Executive Chairperson for Salima Sugar.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.