London, 14 Jun (AIM) - Mozambique has joined the International Coffee Organization (ICO) in a move to promote the country as a source of some of the world's most environmentally and socially sustainable coffee.

During a ceremony in central London on Tuesday, Mozambique's Minister of Agriculture, Celso Correia, signed the International Coffee Agreement in the presence of the ICO's Executive Director, Vanusia Nogueira. Also present at the signing were representatives from the country's growing coffee sector, overseen by Amocafe.

By joining the ICO, Mozambique intends to contribute to the development of global policies on coffee sustainability and participate in the exchange of knowledge with other coffee-producing nations.

According to a joint press release from the Mozambican government and the ICO, "Mozambican coffee is celebrated for its commitment to habitat restoration and biodiversity preservation'. It adds that coffee production "relies on partnerships with rural communities, enabling local farmers to benefit from training and access to resources and markets. The country's coffee industry is dedicated to long-term sustainability through initiatives such as organic farming, agroforestry and resource diversification within Protected Areas'.

Correia emphasised that "This is a historic day for Mozambique as we join the International Coffee Organization. Our coffee sector is growing fast and is an important part of our plans for the future and the change we wish to bring to our country'.

He added, "Coffee is being grown in areas that include some of the most biodiverse in the world and we are committed to ensuring that the crop's growth supports the protection of the natural environment. The Government is working closely with rural farmers to support them in the industry, and we have created systems that ensure the vast majority of profits go back to those who grow the crop'.

As a result, he added, "consumers will not only enjoy a unique taste experience, but also support local farmers and their sustainable practices, and help preserve the biodiversity of the country's landscapes'.

Welcoming Mozambique to the ICO, Vanusia Nogueira stressed "I am convinced that Mozambique's contribution, as a full partner of the ICO and the new ICA, will be crucial in shaping the coffee industry for a bright, sustainable future'.

The signing ceremony was followed by a celebratory coffee morning at London's famous "Groucho Club' in Soho. Among those attending the event were celebrity "coffee influencers', roasting companies, representatives of international organisations, as well as celebrities and artists.

One of the coffee brands available at the event was "Nossa Gorongosa', which is grown in the Gorongosa National Park. This coffee is symbolic of how conflict has been replaced by development in Mozambique. The Gorongosa mountain range for many years hosted the headquarters of the country's main opposition party, Renamo, when it was in rebellion against the government, and supported by apartheid South Africa.

However, following negotiations and military pressure, Renamo laid down its arms and now claims to be a solely political organisation. Since then, the Mozambican government has worked with American philanthropist Greg Carr, international cooperation partners, and small-scale farmers to set up a successful commercial coffee operation. Over a quarter of a million indigenous coffee saplings have been planted by more than 800 farmers resulting in the export of around 150 tonnes of Arabica coffee. "Nossa Gorongosa' is now sold, among many other places, in the upmarket British supermarket chain "Waitrose' with all profits being fed back into girls' education in the National Park.

Also available at the event was Cafe do Ibo which is made from the country's oldest coffee variety from the species Zanguebariae. It is best drunk as a black filter coffee to savour its unique herbal flavours.

Correia explained to AIM that these speciality beans are grown in the Quirimbas Archipelago, off the coast of the northern province of Cabo Delgado. They are very special due to being naturally low in caffeine.

The coffee comes from a producer's association established in 2012. Since then, under the guidance of the Ministry of Agriculture, it has received financial support from Italy through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) for its commercial development.

This marketing has been done in partnership with one of the world's most prominent coffee producers, Illycaffe, and its charitable arm the Ernesto Illy Foundation.

Another coffee showcased at the event was Cafe Vumba which has a remarkable flavour profile. It is produced from a blend of the Arabica beans Catimor, Costa Rica and SL28. It is produced by a project based in central Mozambique near the border with Zimbabwe which focuses on promoting women producers. It expects to have 2,100 female members by 2028.

The other three coffees featured at the Groucho Club were Cafe Niassa, Cafe de Manica, and Cafe Chimanimani. What all the coffees made available had in common was that they are produced by small-scale farmers with the ethos promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture of increasing local incomes whilst protecting the local environment from deforestation and preserving the soil, flora, and fauna.