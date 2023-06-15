Western Sahara: 'The March of the Saharawi People Towards Freedom Is Unstoppable and Irreversible' - Dr. Sidi Mohamed Omar

13 June 2023
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

New York — Dr. Sidi Mohamed Omar, member of the National Secretariat, representative of the Polisario Front in the United Nations and coordinator with MINURSO, affirmed that the long march of the Sahrawi people towards freedom is unstoppable and irreversible.

Dr. Sidi Mohamed Omar stressed, in a speech before the Special Committee on Decolonization "C-24" which began its work on Monday at the United Nations Headquarters in New York., that the Sahrawi people will never accept any solution based on a fait accompli and will continue to defend his rights and national aspirations by all legitimate means, no matter how long it takes.

He added that Morocco's continued illegal occupation of Western Sahara is a matter of shame for the international community and an affront to the Charter of the United Nations and everything this committee stands for.

"The inexcusable inaction of the international community has encouraged the Moroccan occupying state to continue, with complete impunity, to occupy parts of Western Sahara by force, in violation of United Nations resolutions and obstructing the decolonization of the territory" said Dr. Sidi Mohamed Omar in his speech before the C-24.

The representative of the Polisario Front in the UN and coordinator with MINURSO concluded his speech saying: "while we remain fully committed to achieving an instant and peaceful solution to the decolonization of Western Sahara, we are equally and strongly committed to our inalienable and non-negotiable right to self-determination and independence".

