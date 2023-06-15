Western Sahara: UN Special Committee On Decolonization (C-24) - Timor-Leste Calls for Free and Fair Referendum On Self-Determination and Independence of Western Sahara

Dili (Timor-Leste) — In the Statement by H.E. Mr. Karlito Nunes, the Permanent Representative of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to the United Nations before the UN General Assembly Special Committee on Decolonization (C-24) resumed session in New-York between 12 to 23 June 2023. Extracts from the Statement:

We believe that the only viable, realistic, and enduring solution to the decolonization of the Western Sahara is the solution that fully respects the sovereign will of the Saharawi people to determine their own future through a free and fair referendum on self-determination.

Western Sahara is Africa's last colony that remains a Non-Self-Governing Territory under this Special Committee since it was first listed in 1963. As we have achieved our right to self-determination and independence within the first international decade for eradication of colonialism through the contribution of this Special Committee, we believe that this Special Committee can also contribute significantly to helping the people of Western Sahara to enjoy their inalienable right to self-determination and independence, within this fourth decade for the eradication of colonialism.

In this connection, we wish to join several delegations here in calling for the full implementation of the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) to enable the people of Western Sahara to exercise freely and democratically their inalienable right to self-determination and independence, in line with the relevant General Assembly resolutions.