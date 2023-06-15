Africa: TotalEnergies Afcon 2023 - Full Fixtures, Kick-Off Times of Fifth Round of Qualifiers

The penultimate matches of the qualifiers of 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire will be played across the continent this week.

The fifth round of qualifying matches will be played from 14-20 June with several countries seeking to confirm their places in Africa's flagship football event next January.

CAFOnline.com provides the fixtures and kick-off times of the matches to be played over the next few days below:

14/06/23

13:00 GMT: South Sudan vs Gambia - Group G

16:00 GMT: Sao Tome v Guinea Bissau - Group A

18:00 GMT: Guinea v Egypt - Group D

17/06/2023

13:00 GMT: Zambia vs Cote D' Ivoire - Group H

13:00 GMT: Central Africa vs Angola - Group E

13h00 GMT: Lesotho vs Comoros - Group H

15:00 GMT: EQ Guinea vs Tunisia - Group J

15:00 GMT: South Africa vs Morocco - Group K

16:00 GMT: Botswana vs Libya - Group J

19:00 GMT: Benin vs Senegal - Group L

18/06/2023

13:00 GMT: Tanzania vs Niger Group F

13:00 GMT: Rwanda vs Mozambique Group L

14:00 GMT: Madagascar vs Ghana Group E

15:00 GMT: Uganda vs Algeria - Group F

15:00 GMT: Eswatini vs Togo - Group B

16:00 GMT: Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso - Group B

16:00 GMT: Congo vs Mali - Group G

16:00 GMT: Sierra Leone vs Nigeria - Group A

18:00 GMT: Gabon vs Congo DR - Group I

20/06/2023

14:00 GMT: Ethiopia vs Malawi - Group D

16:00 GMT: Burundi vs Namibia - Group C

18:00 GMT: Sudan vs Mauritania - Group I