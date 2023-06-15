Uganda: Museveni to Attend Budget Day, Misses Trip to Russia

14 June 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni has confirmed that he will not be part of the African Union delegation travelling to Europe to help resolve the Ukraine-Russia war as he is still COVID-19 positive. He will however address parliament tomorrow, at the end of the budget speech.

The Ugandan leader, who is in isolation at State House Nakasero after contracting COVID-19, will be represented by former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda.

"The other six Presidents of Africa from the Comoros, Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Congo- Brazzaville and Zambia are supposed to arrive in Poland tomorrow to take the train trip to Kiev to mediate in the Russia- Ukraine war. I was supposed to have joined them tomorrow. I have now sent an official message that, on account of my continued corona status, I cannot join the group," he said in a statement on twitter.

On the trip to Kiev, he said Dr. Rugunda will represent Uganda.

"He is already in Poland. From Poland, they will go to Russia to meet with the Russians. I wish the mission success. Since I am not travelling to Kiev and Russia, I will be able to address Parliament tomorrow at a distance of 300m on the budget Day," he said.

