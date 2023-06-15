Eritrea: Training On Radio and Television Digitalization

Asmara, 14 June 2023- The Ministry of Information in cooperation with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Eritrea and Chinese Radio and Television organized three weeks training program to 71 of its staff members.

The training that was provided from 25 May to 14 June was in continuation of the training program that was delivered by the Chinese Radio and Television in 2019 and includes Shooting Methods for High Definition Cameras, Digital Non-Linear Editing, Digital Terrestrial TV Broadcasting, FM-SFM Application and Digital Audio Broadcasting as well as Insights into Monitoring and Play-out Systems.

The theoretical and practical training was provided by Chinese experts on modern media technology.

Speaking at the graduation event, Mr. Yemane Gebremeskel, Minister of Information, expressing his warm congratulations to all those who contributed to the success of the training program, said that the training program was conducted in accordance with the preliminary assessment on the courses and modules undertaken by professional experts in the Ministry.

Mr. Cai Ge, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Eritrea, on his part said that China's radio and television digital transformation has gone through a long period of exploration and practice, and has achieved the accumulation of key technologies and experience.

Ambassador Cai further noted that the purpose of the training program is to share relevant experiences and further strengthen cooperation between China and Eritrea.

Representative of the trainees, pointing out that the training will have significant contribution in upgrading their skills and enhance the quality of media production, expressed commitment to live up to the expectations to that regard.