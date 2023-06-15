South Africa: Fake 'Patients' Rob Health Centre

At about 3.10am on Tuesday morning security staff at the Gugulethu Community Health Centre in Cape Town opened the gate for a patient in a wheelchair and the man pushing him.

Little did they know they were inviting armed robbers onto the premises.

After entering the premises, the robbers promptly pulled out guns and pointed them at the security member who had opened the gate.

Moments later, two more men arrived on the scene. The four suspects proceeded to rob the security personnel of their cell phones and other personal belongings.

Clinic staff and patients were traumatised the next morning. Those with appointments for chronic medication were left in dire straits.

Nomaswazi Xelo, who had gone to the clinic to get her high blood pressure medication, had to return home empty-handed.

"We stood in the rain and cold outside the clinic while we waited for the police officers. I couldn't carry on waiting because I had already spent more than five hours in the rain," she said.

Another patient Mlungisi Ntunja said she was worried about going to the clinic the following day.

"I had an appointment for Tuesday, but I went home without medication. I hope the nurses will understand when we go to the clinic again. We hope they won't shout at us because it was not our fault that they couldn't work after the incident."

Monique Johnstone, the spokesperson for the Western Cape Health Department, said: "Two individuals, one in a wheelchair, gained access to the premises by impersonating patients. As soon as the guards opened the gate, the robbers pulled out their guns and held them up. Two more criminals entered the premises and proceeded to rob the security guards."

Dr. Nomafrench Mbombo Western Cape Health MEC and Wellness, said actions like these undermines the facility's ability to function.

"It also places the lives of our staff and patients in danger," said Mbombo.

Ian Cameron, director of Community Safety at Action Society, said he was not surprised by the incident.

"We can expect anything in South Africa," he said.

He said the lack of accountability gives criminals the confidence to continue their illicit activities without fear of punishment.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, spokesperson for Western Cape SAPS, said police are investigating an armed robbery.

"Reports suggest that the unknown males entered the premises and robbed the personnel at the gate at gunpoint," said Swartbooi. At present the suspects remain at large.