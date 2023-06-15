Namibia: 40 Crocodiles Up for Sale Via Tender

Forty crocodiles are up for sale via a tender process, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda said in a statement this week

The decision is to mitigate the impact of human-wildlife conflict (HWC) in the country, and is in line with the recommendation made at the HWC management conference held in May, to reduce the number of crocodiles in the affected regions.

"The northeastern regions of Kavango West, Kavango East, and Zambezi continue to experience concerning crocodile attacks on people and their livestock," he said.

According to Muyunda, the crocodiles will be sold through a tender where written financial offers by those interested should be submitted to the ministry in sealed envelopes indicating the price per individual animal.

"The offers should be deposited in the tender box at MEFT headquarters by 17 July. The tender specifications will be advertised in our local press," he added.

Furthermore, Muyunda said, those who wish to export crocodiles must have official proof that the respective conservation authorities of that country will permit them to export crocodiles.

Meanwhile, the capture of crocodiles will be done under the full supervision of the ministry and the cost of capturing will be on the buyer, he added.

"Furthermore, all related activities, including disease testing as well as any necessary after-capture care are at the cost of buyers. Buyers must prove that they have suitable habitats for crocodiles," he concluded.