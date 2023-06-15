South Africa: Joburg Roads Agency CEO Fired

The Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) has terminated the contract of CEO Tshepo Mahanuke.

Mahanuke has been serving suspension since November last year after allegations were raised that he misrepresented his qualifications.

He was appointed to the position in August last year.

JRA board chairperson Charles Cilliers said the board's decision to fire Mahanuke was taken following an investigation into the matter.

"Given the serious nature and far-reaching ramifications of the matter at hand, coupled with the findings of a rigorous investigation and the failure of Mr. Mahanuke to respond to the charges levelled against him, the JRA Board resolved to immediately terminate Mr. Mahanuke's employment with the Johannesburg Roads Agency," he said.

Cilliers added that Mahanuke was fired in accordance with the law after Mahanuke failed to provide any evidence to repudiate evidence that he had misrepresented qualifications.

"The decision to terminate Mr. Mahanuke's employment at the JRA complies with the Labour Relations Act, Schedule 8- Code of Good Practice on Dismissal, the relevant Case Law, and also considers the severe legal costs already incurred thus far," he said.

Mahanuke was given seven days to appeal the decision however, according to the JRA, he has not yet done so.