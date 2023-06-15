South Africa: Mashatile to Lead the National Youth Day Commemoration in Mangaung

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Friday, 16 June 2023, lead the National Youth Day commemoration in Mangaung, Free State.

Youth Day will focus on "accelerating youth economic emancipation for a sustainable future".

It will also feature an "opportunities expo" with real-time education, funding and mentorship opportunities that young people can access.

"The commemoration is aimed at effecting positive youth development efforts from local, provincial and national levels in South Africa."

Youth Day is a public holiday during which the country reflects on the massacre of schoolchildren during the Soweto Uprising of 1976.

"It is a day when South Africa as a whole celebrates the role of young people in shaping the country's history and future."

Each year since 1994, June 16 recognises the struggles of the youth of 1976 and celebrates the impact they brought to the liberation of the country.

The event will also celebrate South Africa as the host nation for the Netball World Cup series, which has significant youth participation in the tournament.

"South Africa is the first country on the African continent to host the world-sporting showpiece."

The Deputy President will be accompanied by Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Acting Free State Premier Ketso Makume and the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Chairperson Asanda Luwaca.