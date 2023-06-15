South Africa: Govt to Focus On Hotspot Areas in Dire Need of Service Delivery

Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Wednesday said government has identified service delivery hotspots to improve universal access to basic services.

According to the country's second-in-command, these include the provision of clean water, sanitation, sustainable energy, refuse collection and other essential services.

Mashatile was briefing Members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on service delivery issues and land reform during the oral replies session in Parliament.

He cited the State of Local Government evaluation conducted in 2022, which revealed that the number of dysfunctional municipalities had increased from 64 to 66.

The increase, according to the Deputy President, is attributed to a lack of capacity, poor governance, financial management, corruption, as well as failed coalition arrangements.

On water-related issues, Mashatile said the Department of Water and Sanitation is working together with the elected leadership in municipalities and have agreed on several improvement plans to resolve these matters.

In the meantime, Mashatile said they are providing financial support through the regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant and Water Services Infrastructure Grants.

In addition, they are offering technical advice and management support from the Department of Water and Sanitation and its Water Boards.

"Similar interventions have been put in place to resolve the issue of water contamination in Hammanskraal in the north of Tshwane, where, unfortunately, lives were lost due to this crisis," he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced that the Departments of Water and Sanitation, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Human Settlements, the Gauteng provincial government, together with the City of Tshwane, will collaborate to revamp and expand the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant to resolve the water and sanitation challenges in Hammanskraal.

The project is expected to take three years to complete, at a cost of R4 billion, of which the Development Bank of Southern Africa has been brought on board to manage.

"In the meantime, government will keep on providing clean water to the people of Hammanskraal through water tanks, while Magalies Water builds a 'package water system' that will provide water to the people," said Mashatile.

District Development Model

The Deputy President noted that through the District Development Model (DDM), the state would ensure that not only is the provision of essential services expanded, but communities outside of the service delivery hotspots receive dependable and high-quality services.

"We strongly believe that through the DDM and service delivery rapid response approach, we shall have, in each district, one plan that is measurable, implementable, and citizen-focused."

He said government is focusing on the deployment of technical professionals by the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent and the implementation of capacity development programmes.

In addition, they will also zoom in on the professionalising of local government; reviving the Green Drop and Blue Drop certification by the Department of Water and Sanitation, and adopting the National Pothole Repair Programme to intensify the fight against potholes and general road refurbishment and improvement.

"What is of critical importance to us is that as we execute these reforms, we are putting communities at the heart of service delivery and organising citizens and members of civil society to contribute towards the development of a brighter tomorrow for all communities."

In addition, government has committed to embark on a land reform strategy that will ensure economic growth and inclusion, in all sectors of the economy, particularly in the entire agriculture and agro-processing value chain, and ultimately ensure sustainable food security.