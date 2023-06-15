South Africa: KZN Premier Commends Granting of Special Provincial Funeral for Barker

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to grant former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker, a Special Provincial Official Funeral, is a befitting honour.

Barker died at the weekend after an illness.

President Ramaphosa granted Barker a Special Provincial Official Funeral, Category 2, which includes elements of police ceremonial honours. This type of funeral is reserved for distinguished persons, specifically designated by the President of South Africa, on request by the Premier of a province.

The 78-year-old sporting legend, who was affectionately known as 'The Dog', will be honoured during a funeral service to be held at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday.

"We welcome the honour bestowed upon him by the President of our country. It is a befitting recognition of Clive 'The Dog' Barker for his role as an exemplary sports leader, who dedicated his life to the development of football at grassroots level, empowering his players and breaking race barriers on the field," Dube-Ncube said.

Paying tribute to Barker, Dube-Ncube described the former coach as "a pioneer in post-apartheid South African football, whose coaching achievements will be remembered for generations to come".

"Barker distinguished himself as a true South African sporting legend after his appointment as coach of the South African national team, Bafana Bafana, in 1994, and subsequently led the team to victory in the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 1996. The country will never forget the significant role he played in driving social cohesion and nation-nuilding, on and off the pitch.

"We are going to remember him for his trademark celebration - which mimicked a plane in full flight - whenever Bafana Bafana scored a goal. Clive was a passionate and dedicated coach, and he was always willing to give back to the game," Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier also noted that Barker personified social cohesion and national unity by uniting all races behind Bafana Bafana during the 1996 Afcon tournament held in South Africa.

Dube-Ncube has, on behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal government and citizens, conveyed heartfelt condolences to Barker's family, former colleagues and friends, and wished them strength during this sad and trying time.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."