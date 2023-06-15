Tunisia: Tunis Hosts 2nd Meeting of Alliance Francophone Des Registres Du Commerce, June 19-21 (Rne)

15 June 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The 2nd meeting of the Alliance Francophone des Registres du Commerce "AFREC" will be held June 19-21, in Tunis, at the initiative of the National Register of Companies (RNE).

"This event, which will be attended by Prime Minister Najla Bouden, is part of Tunisia's initiative, through the RNE, to lay the foundations for an organisation that will bring together the institutions in charge of managing trade and company registers in the Francophone space," says an RNE press release.

The meeting, which will bring together representatives of commercial registers from 23 countries, including France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Quebec, Algeria, Senegal and other Francophone countries, will provide an opportunity to discuss two themes: "The Register of Beneficial Owners: Concepts and Management Methods" and "the digitisation of registers."

The event, which will be attended by representatives of the Organisation for the Harmonisation of Business Law in Africa (OHADA) and the European Business Registers Association (EBRA), will offer an opportunity to share the experience and expertise of registers in Francophone countries in the field of register management, notably the register of beneficial owners, and exchanges on digital maturity.

AFREC was created on November 18, 2022, following the signing of the Djerba Declaration on the sidelines of the Francophonie Summit (November 19-20, 2022).

