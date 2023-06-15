Namibia: World Blood Donor Day Celebrated in Namibia

A street parade covering a distance of 2.2km along Independence Avenue will take place tomorrow as part of World Blood Donor Day which was celebrated yesterday.

Organised by the Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS), the procession will commence at 10h00 opposite the police station and end at the NamBTS head office located at 35 Tal Street, Ausspannplatz. There will be further activities at the NamMBTS headquarters in Windhoek to thank donors and promote the community values of blood donation in enhancing community solidarity.

World Blood Donor Day was officially designated as an annual event by the World Health Assembly in 2005. This annual event aims to raise awareness about the importance of safe blood and blood products for transfusion and recognises the invaluable contribution of voluntary, unpaid blood donors to national health systems.

During yesterday's celebrations, NamBTS expressed gratitude to the 26 022 active Namibian donors for their life-saving acts of solidarity. They acknowledged that these donors were the backbone of the organisation and appreciated their commitment and generosity in providing the gift of life.

The theme for this year's campaign was 'Give blood, give plasma, share life, and share often'. The slogan emphasised the critical role that voluntary blood donations play in saving lives and fostering solidarity within communities.

By promoting regular blood donations, the campaign sought to enhance the quality of life for transfusion-dependent patients and establish a secure blood supply in the country.

The campaign also focused on donor health and the quality of donor care, recognising these factors as crucial in building donor commitment and encouraging regular donations. Furthermore, it highlighted the significance of regular voluntary unpaid blood and plasma donations in achieving universal access to safe blood products for all populations.

In Namibia, World Blood Donor Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the altruistic nature of blood donation and its benefits for society as a whole. The country faces blood shortages, and relies on voluntary, unpaid donors, particularly the youth, to ensure a sufficient and safe blood supply.

Donating blood is crucial

Safe blood saves lives and improves health. It is used in various medical scenarios, including complications during pregnancy, severe anemia in children, trauma cases, complex medical procedures, cancer treatments, and conditions like thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

To maintain a safe and sufficient blood supply, strategic planning is essential. This involves organising blood donation clinics at the right time and collecting blood from voluntary, unpaid donors through a well-structured recruitment system.

Daily blood donations are necessary because blood has a limited shelf life of 42 days. Thus, the NamBTS needs to collect over 170 blood donations daily to meet the demand in hospitals and medical centres across the country. Regular donations from healthy individuals are vital to ensure a continuous supply of safe blood when and where it is needed.

Become a blood donor

Individuals should be older than 16 years, weigh more than 50kg, lead a sexually safe lifestyle, and be in good health. Donors are encouraged to have a balanced meal 3-4 hours before attending the clinic and ensure they feel healthy on the day of donation.

Blood plasma donations

NamBTS also introduced blood plasma donations as part of its efforts to ensure a safe blood supply. Plasma, an essential component for various medical treatments, can be donated alongside whole blood. Plasma-derived medicines are crucial for the treatment of coagulation factor deficiencies, immune deficiencies, inflammatory and auto-immune diseases, and circulatory dysfunctions. Plasma donations can be made at the NamBTS head office in 35 Tal Street, Ausspannplatz.

* For more information about blood donation and World Blood Donor Day, the public can contact NamBTS at 061-386 300 or visit the NamBTS and WHO Facebook pages. The WHO website also provides valuable information at www.who.int/campaigns/world-blood-donor-day.