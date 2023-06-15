Zimbabwe: Mai Titi Sent Back to Remand Prison

14 June 2023
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Felistas Murata, better known as Mai Titi, was today sent back to remand prison after the presiding magistrate in her fraud trial moved her sentencing date to Thursday.

Magistrate Munashe Chibanda said she wants to consider findings by the community service vetting department in her ruling.

This follows allegations that Murata absconded court in another criminal case while there is another pending assault case.

Prosecutor Monalisa Magwenzi said, "New information has emerged through community service vetting with regards to her eligibility to get community service. They have indicated that they will need some time to investigate the new information."

Murata was convicted on Tuesday for fraud and theft. The State proved that she used a hired vehicle to settle a US$10,000 debt sometime last year.

Murata's lawyer, Tapson Muchena, said he was disappointed with the magistrate's decision to remand his client in custody.

"We are disappointed with the magistrate's decision. We had hoped that she would be granted bail pending sentencing," Muchena said.

