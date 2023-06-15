Namibia to Host Africa Hospitality Investment Forum

The land of the brave was this week selected to host the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) in 2024.

AHIF is the leading hospitality investment conference that connects business leaders from the international and local markets, driving investment into tourism projects, infrastructure and hotel development across Africa.

Executive director of strategy and branding at the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) Margareth Gustavo received the baton from Matthew Weihs, who is the founder and managing director of the Bench.

The bench is the official organising partner for AHIF during the official announcement in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to NIPDB, Namibia's winning bid builds on the foundational strengths of easily accessible cities, an accommodating visa policy, state-of-the-art infrastructure, diverse accommodation possibilities and rich tourism experiences.

"With the assurance of a high-level patron, AHIF2024 promises to be a landmark event that cements Namibia's position as a premier destination for tourism and a favourable hub for investment. We eagerly anticipate welcoming delegates from across the globe and showcasing Namibia's renowned hospitality, charm and investment possibilities," stated the investment board.

The board continued that the win to host the forum is a milestone in Namibia's economic growth and development journey. It signifies recognition of the nation as a significant player in Africa's burgeoning tourism and investment sector. Namibia is well-equipped and eager to rise to the occasion.

The opportunity to host AHIF2024 amplifies the country's commitment to elevating our hospitality and tourism sector, which contributes up to 14% of the national gross domestic product and employs over 100 000 Namibians.

"Our goal is to create an impactful event, backed by our robust private sector, the support of relevant government authorities and the enthusiasm of stakeholders in our hospitality and tourism sector," stated NIPDB, a state company with the mandate to make sure Namibia attracts as many investors as possible.

According to the Bank of Namibia fourth quarter of 2022 bulletin, tourism activity, as proxied by the total airport passenger arrivals, recorded a significant increase, year-on-year, largely due to base effects, following the easing of travel restrictions.

The total tourist arrivals rose, year-on-year, to a headcount of 96 755 during the fourth quarter of 2022 from 56 916 registered during the same quarter of 2021.

"The recovery was partly due to the easing in travel restrictions, as the economy continued to open up, in addition to positive developments in the vaccine rollout worldwide. The yearly increase in the airport passenger arrivals was reflected in both international and regional arrivals, though total arrivals were 17.6% less than the pre-pandemic level during the quarter under review, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019," reads the bulletin.