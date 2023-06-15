Namibia: 40 Crocodiles to Go Under the Hammer

Rundu — In an effort to minimise human-wildlife conflict along rivers in the north eastern regions of Kavango West, East and Zambezi, the environment ministry is set to put 40 crocodiles on sale.

According to environment ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda, since 2019, the ministry has paid offset amounts of over N$2.3 million for losses caused by crocodiles. This includes N$575 000 for 195 cases of livestock losses and N$140 000 for 14 cases of injuries to people and over N$1.6 million for human lives lost.

"The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) as the custodian of government-owned wildlife is offering crocodiles for public sale," Muyunda said in a statement yesterday.

Muyunda said over the years, Namibia has experienced a remarkable recovery of wildlife populations as a result of good conservation methods and this has placed the country as a global leader in conservation.

"However, this has also resulted in increased cases of human-wildlife conflict as the majority of the country's wildlife exist outside national parks. The north eastern regions of Kavango West, East and Zambezi continue to experience concerning crocodile attacks on people and their livestock," he said.

"The sale of the crocodiles is meant to minimise these incidents as well as mitigate the impact of crocodile conflicts on communities. This is also in line with the recommendation made at the recently ended conference on human-wildlife conflict management for the ministry to reduce the number of crocodiles in the affected regions," he noted.

The crocodiles will be sold through a tender where written financial offers by those interested should be submitted to the ministry in sealed envelopes indicating the price per individual animal. The offers should be deposited in the tender box at MEFT headquarters by 17 July 2023 at 16h30.

"The tender specifications will be advertised in our local press," he said.

Muyunda further indicated that those who wish to export these crocodiles must have official proof that the respective conservation authorities of that country will permit them to export crocodiles.

"The capture of crocodiles will be done under full supervision of the ministry and the cost of capturing will be on the buyer. Furthermore, all related activities, including disease testing as well as any necessary after-capture care are at the cost of buyers. Buyers must provide proof that they have suitable habitats for crocodiles," he said.