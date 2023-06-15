Angola: Government Ensures Strategy to Improve Agricultural Production

Malanje — The secretary of State for Agriculture and Livestock, João da Cunha, reiterated Wednesday in northern Malanje, the government's strategy to finance the acquisition of equipment for producers to improve agricultural production and avoid harvest losses.

The official made the pledge at the end of a two-day assessment visit to some agricultural projects funded by the Projects for Development of Commercial Agriculture (PDAC) and Development of Family Agriculture and Commercialisation (MOSAP II) in Malanje.

The State Secretary added that families, small and medium companies of the agricultural branch are proving that it is possible to reach, soon, production levels capable of meeting domestic demand, judging by the profits they have been achieving from important crops.

Cunha explained that currently maize and bean productivity is around 10 and three tonnes per hectare, respectively, an indicator that satisfies the sector, as it increases food availability in the country, whose effects will be felt in the reduction of the price of staple foods.

Despite the production growth, the minister said, the method of harvesting should be improved, changing from manual to mechanised to avoid remaining losses during this process.

João da Cunha highlighted the importance of the sector in the creation of jobs in the country, contributing to improving the living conditions of the communities.

MOSAP II is one of the main drivers of family farming in Mlanje, supporting about 37,000 families in 1,247 Farmer Field Schools (FFS) from 2017 to 2022.

The Commercial Agriculture Development Projects (PDAC) in Malanje has funded 57 small and medium agricultural initiatives, with a total of four million US dollars, since 2022 to date.

The secretary of State for Agriculture and Livestock assessed the production levels of agricultural projects in the municipalities of Malanje, Calandula and Cacuso. ACC/PBC/Amp/jmc