Kenya: President Ruto Embarks On Two-Day State Visit to Geneva

15 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

President William Ruto on Wednesday evening jetted out of the country to Geneva, Switzerland for a two-day state visit.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said President Ruto would deliver a keynote address at the International Labour Conference (ILO) during his visit.

"President Ruto's participation in the ILO Conference underscores his dedication to championing social justice and creating an environment where all individuals can thrive," he said.

Prior to his address, Mohammed said President Ruto will engage in bilateral talks with Gilbert F Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), to discuss collaborative efforts in promoting social justice and ensuring dignified work for all.

The conference will bring together global leaders, including Heads of State, the UN Secretary-General, and the ILO Director-General, to address key themes such as addressing inequalities, promoting inclusive work environments, ensuring social protection, and advancing human rights.

President Ruto has in recent days been actively engaging in a series of foreign trips, aiming to strengthen Kenya's regional and international influence.

The visits have, however, not been without criticism from some quarters who argue that the resources allocated to these trips are unnecessary due to their seemingly unlimited nature.

