South Africa: The Youth Are Yearning to Be On Farms

Youth Day: Youth in the Alfred Nzo district are calling for the government to focus more on agriculture, tourism and sports as their beacon of hope for development.

With 80% of youth unemployed and staggering poverty faced by the poorest region in South Africa, the youth in Alfred Nzo believe agriculture is the way forward.

As the commemoration of Youth Day draws near, many young people in South Africa are devastated by the growing difficulty in securing a job.

The youth voiced their dissatisfaction during a dialogue initiated by Alfred Nzo District Municipality, with systems that do not benefit them in terms of development and enhancing opportunities.

From funding opportunities to how they sit at home with learnership certificates after finishing these programmes, many matters contributing to the high number of unemployed graduates were discussed.

Fundiswa Kondile, a member of the South African Youth Council, believes that more needs to be done to fight unemployment and poverty, starting with the empowerment of youth in areas where they will be able to develop the district.

"Agriculture, tourism and infrastructure training should be the priority because having youth that are trained in handling infrastructure will help ensure the end of tenderpreneurs," she said.

Meanwhile, Songezo Siphako highlighted that agriculture should be given priority because it is the bread and butter for the region as it does not have any mines.

"We want to be considered in agricultural funding opportunities, not be left behind because of clauses that require us to have five hectares of land, knowing very well that young people usually start with borrowed land," he said.

Upcoming youth farmers from Mt Fletcher reason that agriculture is the backbone of our country and therefore young people should not look down on it.

"As much as it is not a short-term investment that brings you results quickly, it is something doable. You need to learn to love it and be patient -- then you will succeed," said Nosipho Vuthela, chairperson of Ged Umhlanga Youth Co-op and Farmers.

Vuthela told Scrolla.Africa: "Young people should know that agriculture is the backbone of our country, and the value of our products is always increasing. There is support out there but we need to comply in order for us to be assisted."

Meanwhile, Nasizo Mndende, a founder of Inkciyo Eastern Cape, believes these conversations should not start during Youth Month, but this time should be about implementing and supporting the youth in various projects.

"These activities and conversations are happening only in June, then the following month they are forgotten. We live with these challenges daily and therefore they need to be tackled daily. It's about time that we see action, not speeches," she said.

However, councillor Nathi Ngqoko, who was standing in for the Alfred Nzo District Municipality mayor, highlighted that they have put in place more than R400,000 to support youth initiatives within the district.

Pictured above: Mt. Fletcher youth farmers

Picture: Supplied