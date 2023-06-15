Tanzania to Export 100 Tons of Meat to Egypt

Tanzania will begin to export its meat to Egypt where a total of 100 tonnes is expected to be transported before Eid al Hajj festivals on June 29, this year.

This was revealed during a discussion between the Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Abdallah Ulega and Egypt's National Service Projects Organization (NSPO) Vice-Chairman, Major General, Hossam Nigeda in Dodoma today.

Mr Nigeda said their aim is to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries by opening a Tanzanian meat market in Egypt.

According to NSPO Vice-Chairman said they also plan to establish a modern slaughterhouse in Tanzania which will enable them to export 600 tonnes of meat every Month and animals including 10,000 cows, sheep and goats every Month.

In their discussion, Mr Nigenda invited the minister to Egypt to go and see the various livestock and fishing activities conducted in their country.

Early in May this year, Minister Ulega told the parliament that the sector has experienced massive growth in meat exports for the past one year, with the country earning 51,894,622.44 US dollars (about 121.9bn/-), due to significant investments in product processing factories.

In addition, he assured the house that more industry growth and revenue increase are anticipated in 2023/24 financial year.