Namibia: Parliament Running Out of Time, Speaker Says

National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi on Tuesday urged members of parliament to address urgent matters on the assembly's programme before they lapse.

He reminded members of parliament that they have 15 days remaining to debate and vote on motions and bills before the current session of the National Assembly concludes on 13 July.

"All the order papers, there are still important items to be dealt with during the remaining sitting days. Therefore, I urge members to consider the time that is left in order for us to finalise these various items," Katjavivi said.

He reminded members that in terms of the assembly's rules all business not disposed of at the last sitting day of the session shall lapse.

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi on Wednesday this week introduced the financial intelligence amendment bill, which will amend the Financial Intelligence Act of 2012.

"I think it is really in our interest that we manage our timetable in a very efficient way. And also take into account the time that we have available to us to do what is necessary to be done during the current sitting," said Katjavivi.