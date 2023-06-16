Kenya: USAID Administrator Samantha Power to Visit Kenya and Tanzania

announcement

Washington, DC — Administrator Samantha Power will travel to Kenya and Tanzania next week to reinforce the United States' longstanding and continued commitment to both countries.

In Kenya, the Administrator will meet with President William Ruto to discuss a range of issues within the context of our close development partnership. As part of her visit, she will also attend the Africa Energy Forum, where she will deliver remarks to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Power Africa, a U.S. government-led partnership aimed at ending energy poverty in sub-Saharan Africa by expanding access to electricity, particularly in underserved urban and rural areas.

During her visit to Tanzania, the Administrator will travel to Arusha to engage with farmer groups and the Tanzania Horticulture Association as part of the U.S. government's Feed the Future investments in long term food security. Administrator Power will meet with President Samia Suluhu Hassan. As part of her visit, the Administrator will meet new mothers who have benefitted from the m-mama maternal and child health program, and engage with m-mama community drivers to learn more about the program's expansion and impact in Tanzania.

The Administrator will then travel to Dar es Salaam to celebrate the signing of a Development Objective Agreement between the United States and the United Republic of Tanzania. She will also meet with civil society leaders and conservationists while in the country.

