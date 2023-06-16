Zimbabwe: Comedienne Mai Titi Jailed 9 Months

Local comedienne Mai Titi has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with 6 months suspended on condition that she does not commit a similar offence.

She will serve another 3 months for defaulting on community service in 2015 in a domestic violence case.

The socialite born Felistas Murata was convicted for theft and fraud charges on Tuesday.

When she appeared in court Wednesday, she was sent for community service vetting where other cases were unearthed.

Delivering her sentence, Harare Magistrate Munashe Chibanda said "Accused was convicted of domestic violence in 2015 and sentenced to 3 months in prison which were suspended on conditions that she perform 105 hours.

"Her only excuse is that she was not aware of the warrant of arrest. Court finds that accused was in wilful default and the warrant of arrest is confirmed. Accused is to serve the alternative sentence of three months."

In sentencing on the theft of trust property charge, she added: "This court is of the view that a fine will trivialise the offense. It would send the wrong message to would be offender. She is not suitable for community service.

"She is sentenced to 12 months of which 6 months are suspended on the condition that she does not commit any other offense."