South Africa: Opposition Parties Target Youth Ahead of 2024 Elections - South African News Briefs - June 16, 2023

Opposition Parties Focus on Youth to Gain Momentum Ahead of 2024 Elections

In an attempt to grow membership and gain favour in the lead-up to the upcoming 2024 elections, smaller opposition parties are focusing on the youth, reports News24. ActionSA, led by Herman Mashaba, plans to launch a nationwide drive aimed at getting young people registered to vote. The party seeks to encourage both the youth and first-time voters to participate in the democratic process. Other opposition parties such as Build One SA, Xiluva, and RISE Mzansi are organising campaigns and events to encourage youth voter registration and engagement. The Electoral Commission of South Africa is also launching initiatives to promote online registration and increase youth participation.

Durban's Most Wanted Criminals Killed in Shootout

Five wanted suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police in Marionhill, KwaZulu-Natal, reports TimesLive. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said one of the men was on a wanted list in connection with a series of murders and other serious violent crimes. No police were injured during the shootout.

Gauteng Education Opens Online Applications for Grades 1 and 8

Online admissions for Grade 1 and 8 pupils in Gauteng are now open, reports IOL. Education MEC Matome Chiloane says so far the portal is proving efficient. Chiloane has been assisting parents in Winterveldt, Tshwane, who do not have internet access to apply. Chiloane said, "the purpose of applying early is to allow us to plan better".

More South African news