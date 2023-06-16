Rwanda: Zoonotic Diseases and Their Relation to Humans

opinion

Livestock is one of the most important assets of the poor to meet livelihood needs. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), animal diseases are crucial constraints in the enhancement of livestock production systems.

Zoonotic and foodborne diseases negatively impact poor populations and national economies. Due to our close interaction with animals, zoonotic illnesses pose a serious threat to the health of the entire world's population.

However, what exactly are they, how do they spread, and how can they be avoided? Zoonotic illnesses make up a sizable portion of all infectious diseases, both newly discovered and already known. According to estimates, 60% of human infections have animal origins, and 75% of all newly discovered and emerging infectious diseases in humans 'jump species' from animals to humans.

This figure continues to swiftly increase due to excessive exposure between humans and contaminated hosts by means of applying unhygienic farming practices throughout society.

Zoonotic diseases are animal diseases that can be transmitted to humans from animals and are caused by many types of microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, parasites or fungi, which communities can contract from animals through bites, direct contact, or exposure to other polluted settings.

Human beings may contract diseases when they come into contact with infected animals, their bodily fluids, or products. Zoonotic diseases can affect several body systems and range from mild to severe disease. Some examples are rabies, Ebola, COVID-19, and many others.

Diseases passed between animals and people present an ongoing public health concern. Disease can also be spread through scratches or bites by a pet, or by insects that carry the infection from animals to humans. These diseases can also be passed from wild animals to people, or from wild animals to pets to humans.

Exposure to animals kept as pets is steadily increasing. The different types of animals kept as pets are also increasing. Exotic pets such as certain types of dogs have become popular in many parts of the world. Such animals have brought diseases out of the wild and into human homes.

For example, in 2003, an outbreak of monkey pox occurred in people who were exposed to the virus by recently purchased prairie dogs. It was later determined that the prairie dogs likely were exposed to the virus when they came into contact with another exotic species.

In late 2019, a new coronavirus was identified in China. Although the exact animal source is still being investigated, it is likely that it came from a bat native to the area. The disease it caused was COVID-19 which later spread to all parts of the world.

It's important to know about the risk of animal diseases getting transmitted to human beings, and several things can be done to minimise the risk of exposure to these diseases.

For starters, we should ensure that the animals we interact with are disease free. Any livestock that is kept in homes should always be checked by a veterinarian for possible health risks that may be associated with that animal.

Raising cattle is a widespread tradition in Rwanda, where many communities raise cows. The economics and way of life of Rwandan communities, especially in rural areas, are significantly influenced by agriculture, notably cattle rearing.

Dairy cows and other cattle are raised mostly for milk and meat production. Additionally, the Rwandan government has been actively encouraging the dairy industry to enhance rural residents' access to food, nutrition, and income.

The presence of cattle in a community may increase the risk of zoonotic infections. Like all animals, cattle have the potential to harbour bacteria and viruses that can be passed directly from one animal to another or through the consumption of tainted dairy products by humans.

One of the main issues is the spread of bacteria that can give humans serious stomach infections, like Salmonella and Escherichia coli (E. coli). In addition, intake of unboiled or unpasteurised milk might expose people to a type of tuberculosis found in cattle.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regular veterinarian inspections and testing, combined with good hygiene practices like regular handwashing, and boiling, or pasteurising milk, are essential for reducing the risk of zoonotic infections linked to keeping cattle.

Zoonotic illnesses serve to highlight the complex bond between people and animals. The threat of zoonotic disease transmission endures despite changes in our contact with animals.

However, we can work to lessen the effect of zoonotic diseases on human populations, safeguard public health, and guarantee the well-being of both animals and humans in our shared ecosystems by raising awareness, putting preventive measures into place, and encouraging cooperation between humans and animal health sectors in Rwanda.

Dr Vincent Mutabazi is an applied epidemiologist