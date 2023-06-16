Algeria: Russia-Ukraine Conflict - President of the Republic Thanks Russian Counterpart for Having Accepted Algeria's Mediation

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for accepting Algeria's mediation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, saying that Algeria "will live up to this trust."

For his part, President Putin thanked Algeria and President Tebboune for their willingness to mediate the conflict between his country and Ukraine.

The Russian President announced that he would be receiving heads of delegations from the African continent on Saturday to discuss the initiative proposed by Algeria to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.