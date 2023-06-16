South Africa: MEC David Maynier On Rustenburg Girls' High in the Top 10 of the World's Best School Competition

press release

This morning, T4 Education in partnership with Templeton World Charity Foundation, Accenture and American Express, revealed their 2023 Top 10 shortlists for the World's Best School Prize.

It is with great pleasure that we announce that Rustenburg Girls' High School has been named in the Top 10 shortlist for the World's Best School Prize in the category for 'Supporting Healthy Lives'.

According to T4 Education, this category recognises schools that "provide access, relevance, and opportunities for students, staff, and the community to develop healthy habits, behaviours, knowledge, and skills."

Rustenburg Girls' High has been shortlisted for embracing "the vital role that physical and mental fitness play in a well-rounded education and has taken proactive steps to ensure its students' holistic growth and success."

I visited the school this morning to share the exciting news.

I am extremely proud of Rustenburg Girls' High School's achievement. It is no secret that they are one of our province's top performing high schools academically, and perhaps one of their secrets to their success is their successful holistic approach to education, balancing academics, with sport and other activities.

The school will now go through a rigorous judging process and could stand the chance to win $50 000 as a category winner. We wish them all the best in the months to come!

We are so proud that within the first two years of this prestigious international competition we have had three of our province's schools reach the Top 10. In 2022, Pinelands-North Primary School achieved a Top 3 position, with West End Primary School reaching the Top 10, both for the category 'Overcoming Adversity'.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Our schools in the Western Cape have so much to offer in terms of 'best practice' around the world, and we know that Rustenburg Girls' High is no exception. They will certainly fly the South African flag high!

A second South African school, SPARK Soweto, has also been named as a Top Ten contender, in the category 'Community Collaboration'. We wish them all the success and will be following their journey closely and supporting them all the way!

Principal of Rustenburg Girls' High, Mr Michael Gates, said the following of their achievement:

"With immense pride and honour, we announce our position among the elite Top 10 Schools in the world dedicated to championing a healthy lifestyle. We submitted our application to the "Supporting Healthy Lives" category when the opportunity arose.

Recognising the connection between physical activity and academic, social, and mental success, we believe in the transformative power of an active lifestyle. Every one of our learners is encouraged to embrace a healthy way of life where exercise becomes an integral part of their daily routines.

We take immense pride in our exceptional competitive teams, who participate and consistently excel in the sporting leagues. They represent our school and shine on the sports fields and courts.

Today, we celebrate our success, but tomorrow, we will continue to inspire generations to promote healthy lifestyles."