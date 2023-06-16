Africa: CAF Safeguarding Focal Point Officers to Be Appointed By All Member Associations

In line with the vision of creating a safe and healthy environment for football across the continent, CAF, through its Safeguarding Unit under the Member Association Division, has taken vital steps - to ensure the growth of African football whereby everyone is treated with respect, dignity and fairness to achieve the best performance.

Following the launch of the FIFA Safeguarding Programme in 2020 - which is primarily designed to rid football of any form of abuse and ill-behaviour, CAF has been on an extensive drive to put in place measures, programmes, and workshops to ensure that Member Associations and their extended stakeholders are fully capacitated to implement safeguarding measures.

In its ongoing efforts of Safeguarding football in Africa, CAF has invited all its Member Associations to appoint two Safeguarding Focal Points (Male & Female), whose role is to promote preventative measures to ensure the well-being of children, youth, women and vulnerable adults in their respective federations and football structures.

During a workshop held with all Member Associations on Thursday, 8 June, CAF Director of Member Associations, Sarah Mukuna said it was essential to implement Safeguarding programmes effectively to ensure that football across the continent is free of any form of abuse or ill-behaviour.

"It is important that we as CAF play our role in creating awareness and sustaining a secure environment that is devoid of any type of abuse, harassment or danger to all individuals involved - more especially children and women", said Mukuna.

"The CAF Safeguarding Focal Point Officers will help us in this important mission, as they will be appointed by their respective Associations to work closely with stakeholders in their countries in ensuring the safeguarding of our beautiful game across the continent", she concluded.

CAF has instructed that the appointed Safeguarding Focal Points are persons who have completed the FIFA Safeguarding Diploma designed to fully equip individuals with the necessary training and knowledge of Safeguarding.