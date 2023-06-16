Somalia: President Convenes Meeting With Foreign Diplomats

Mogadishu — The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, held a meeting with the ambassadors of foreign countries based in Mogadishu to discuss key issues.

They forum centered on the country's political, security and recovery process with the president appealing to the diplomats for unified support towards the national goals.

Hassan Sheikh emphasized his government's commitment to stabilize the areas seized from Al-Shabaab and the delivery of social services to the citizens long-lived under Al-Shabaab rule.

The President told the international partners that the FGS ha set a plan to take over the security of the country from AU troops are will begin withdrawing from Somalia this month.

The ambassadors of the United States, Britain, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the United Nations, the European Union and the African Union were in attendance.

They have praised the Federal Government of Somalia for its effective achievements in the war against Al Shabaab, saying that they will back the FGS plans for security, peace, stability and the implementation of the democratic decisions by 2024.