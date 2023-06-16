Somalia: U.S. Africa Command Chief Gen. Langley Visits Somalia

Mogadishu — U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command, visited Mogadishu and Kismayo, Somalia June 13-14.

In Mogadishu, Langley met with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Somalia Minister of Defense, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, senior State Department and defense officials, and African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) troops to discuss shared priorities and operations, such as our shared fight against al Shabaab.

In Kismayo, Langley met with the Jubaland Federal Member State President Ahmed Madobe, and Danab leadership, as well as U.S. troops to witness ongoing training efforts, and see ongoing operations firsthand.

The assessment visit comes at a time when ATMIS is expected to drawdown 2,000 troops by the end of this month and another 3000 by September in compliance with the UN Security Council Resolutions 2628 and 2670.