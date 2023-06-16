Somalia: U.S. Africa Command Chief Gen. Langley Visits Somalia

15 June 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command, visited Mogadishu and Kismayo, Somalia June 13-14.

In Mogadishu, Langley met with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Somalia Minister of Defense, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, senior State Department and defense officials, and African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) troops to discuss shared priorities and operations, such as our shared fight against al Shabaab.

In Kismayo, Langley met with the Jubaland Federal Member State President Ahmed Madobe, and Danab leadership, as well as U.S. troops to witness ongoing training efforts, and see ongoing operations firsthand.

The assessment visit comes at a time when ATMIS is expected to drawdown 2,000 troops by the end of this month and another 3000 by September in compliance with the UN Security Council Resolutions 2628 and 2670.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.