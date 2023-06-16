Somalia: U.S. Africa Command Chief Visits Jubaland State During Somalia Trip

15 June 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo — The President of the Jubbaland state, Ahmed Madobe received in Kismayo the head of US Africa Command, General Michael E. Langley, who is visiting Somalia.

The meeting was also attended by officials from AFRICOM, ATMIS, security agencies in Jubbaland and the country's armed forces.

The meeting was chaired by the President of Jubbaland, focusing on the general security situation in Jubbaland and the plan to start the second phase of the operation to liberate the country from Al-Shabaab, according to a news release from the Jubbaland presidency.

The United States has hundreds of soldiers in Somalia to assist the country's armed forces in the fight against Al-Shabaab in the field of training, logistics and bomb rescue.

The United States, which has been involved in the operations of Al-Shabaab in recent months, has captured many areas in central Somalia, and is greatly supporting the start of the second phase of the operation, which is expected to begin in the country soon.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.