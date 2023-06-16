Somalia: U.S. Africa Command Chief Visits Jubaland State During Somalia Trip

Kismayo — The President of the Jubbaland state, Ahmed Madobe received in Kismayo the head of US Africa Command, General Michael E. Langley, who is visiting Somalia.

The meeting was also attended by officials from AFRICOM, ATMIS, security agencies in Jubbaland and the country's armed forces.

The meeting was chaired by the President of Jubbaland, focusing on the general security situation in Jubbaland and the plan to start the second phase of the operation to liberate the country from Al-Shabaab, according to a news release from the Jubbaland presidency.

The United States has hundreds of soldiers in Somalia to assist the country's armed forces in the fight against Al-Shabaab in the field of training, logistics and bomb rescue.

The United States, which has been involved in the operations of Al-Shabaab in recent months, has captured many areas in central Somalia, and is greatly supporting the start of the second phase of the operation, which is expected to begin in the country soon.