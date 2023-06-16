Somalia: Puntland President Opens 52nd Session of Parliament Amid Tension

15 June 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe — The President of Puntland Said Abdullahi has on Thursday opened the 52nd session of the state assembly in Garowe amid brewing electoral tension.

In his address, Deni said Puntland is ready to enter into separate negotiations with the federal government of Somalia to resolve the stalemate between the two sides.

"I appointed a committee to enter the negotiations with the government of Somalia, in order to reach an agreement on the political conflict," added Deni.

On the other hand, President Deni said that Puntland is never ready to participate in the meetings of the national consultation council [NCC].

Speaking on recent NCC deal, he termed the decisions as illegal that do not serve the interests of the nation. "Their decisions can threaten the unity of Somalia," he stated.

President Deni said the FGS failed to implement the political agreements that have already entered during the past national talks due to the lack of commitment of Villa Somalia.

Early this year, Puntland declared it will govern itself as an independent state until the Somali constitution is completed and ratified with a public referendum.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.