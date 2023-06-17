Somalia: Al-Shabaab Executes 5 Men On Espionage Charges

16 June 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu (Smn) — Al-Shabab publicly executed five people for alleged spying, in southern Somalia 9n Thursday, according to local media.

The men eged between 28-52 were executed by firing squad in Kunyo-Barrow town in the Lower Shabelle region with hundreds of residents watching the mass executions.

An Al-Shabaab Court convicted the men of spying for the Somali government and foreign intelligence agencies, and providing intelligence on the militants.

The group's courts do not allow any defense of the accused. They usually depend on confessions obtained through torture, according to fighters who surrendered to the government.

AlShabab has been waging insurgency against government for 16 years with aim to conquer the country and impose a sharia law.

The government vowed to wipe out the militants from entire nation in the coming Months as it plans major military offensive backed by frontline states.

