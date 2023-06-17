Morocco: Timor-Leste Minister of Foreign Affairs Reaffirms Support for Struggle of Sahrawi People to Self-Determination and Independence

16 June 2023
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Dili (Timor-Leste) — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, H.E.Mrs. Adaljiza Reis Magno received Friday in the Capital Dili, the Ambassador of Sahrawi Republic (S.A.D.R), Mr. Abba Malainin and reaffirms the support for the struggle of the Sahrawi people to Self-determination and independence.

The Sahrawi Ambassador briefed the Timorese Minister about a range of issues related to the recent developments of the Sahrawi just cause and expressed the gratitude and appreciation of the Sahrawi Government and people for Timor-Leste's Government unwavering support stand for the struggle of the Sahrawi people to achieve Self-determination and full sovereignty over the Sahrawi Republic.

The Sahrawi Ambassador also commended the recent stand of Timor-Leste in the UN decolonization Committee, the (C-24) Substantive Session on the question of Western Sahara, in the Statement by H.E. Mr. Karlito Nunes, the Permanent Representative of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to the United Nations, which states:

"We believe that the only viable, realistic, and enduring solution to the decolonization of the Western Sahara is the solution that fully respects the sovereign will of the Saharawi people to determine their own future through a free and fair referendum on self-determination."

"We believe that this Special Committee can also contribute significantly to helping the people of Western Sahara to enjoy their inalienable right to self-determination and independence, within this fourth decade for the eradication of colonialism."

"Having gone through the same journey, we believe that the only viable, realistic, and enduring solution to the decolonization of the Western Sahara is the solution that fully respects the sovereign will of the Saharawi people to determine their own future through a free and fair referendum on self-determination."

The Audience was attended by high officials from the Timorese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

