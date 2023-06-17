Sudan: Fighting in North Kordofan's El Rahad Leaves 10 Dead, Triggers Mass Exodus

El Rahad — Clashes between civilians and members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Rahad, North Kordofan, killed 10 people and wounded seven others. The violent events prompted many residents to flee the town. The fighting caused the El Obeid-El Rahad road to be closed again.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga yesterday that several young men in El Rahad suspected others to belong to the RSF, whereupon "they attacked them, and killed six of them" on Wednesday evening.

Following the killings, an RSF unit stationed in the vicinity stormed the town and took revenge by shooting at people. Four people were killed, and seven others were wounded.

The intense use of gunfire prompted a mass exodus from El Rahad. Many residents sought refuge in neighbouring villages.

"The RSF has taken complete control of the town and sealed off the El Rahad-El Obeid road," the sources said.

They added that there are no Sudanese army forces (SAF) present in the town.

On Wednesday as well, North Darfur Hajj pilgrims were robbed near El Rahad.

Mohamed Abdelaziz, head of the North Darfur Council for Hajj and Umrah in reported yesterday that one of the vehicles was hit by bullets, but no one was harmed. The identity of the assailants remains unknown.

Radio Dabanga reported earlier this week that the continued fighting in Sudan complicates the route to Mecca.